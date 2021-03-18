Whiter teeth can take years off of your appearance

Get a whiter smile in a matter of minutes with Power Swabs.

ST. LOUIS — We all want an easy way to look younger and feel more confident. If your teeth are yellowing due to coffee, tea, red wine, or smoking, there is a solution. Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Jacoli with power Swabs says we can all have a whiter smile in just 5 minutes with out any pain.

Stephanie demonstrates the “would you rather” test with two images of the same person, one with white teeth and one with yellowing teeth. 100% of people said they preferred the image with the whiter teeth. Having yellowing teeth can make you look older and unhealthy, and Power Swabs can help. You can start to see the change in just 5 minutes.

Even better, you can get results without sensitivity. It is also effective on all dental surfaces. You will get two sets of swabs in the mail, stain off and whitening, and you simply rub them on your teeth for about 2 minutes each. The stains are removed, and your enamel gets hydrated. On average you will get two shades whiter each time.

Order your Power Swabs by calling 1-800-801-0996 or visit powerswabs.com. There is a deal just for our Show Me St. Louis viewers, call now and take advantage of their 40% off special. This includes free shipping and a free quick stick pen.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.