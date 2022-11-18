WICKED, St. Louis’s most popular musical, flies back to the Fabulous Fox. Pre-sale tickets available now

Use the special promo code 'OZKSDK' to grab tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 28.

WICKED, St. Louis’s most popular musical, is flying back to the Fabulous Fox Theatre for a limited four week engagement April 12-May 7. This Broadway sensation looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is “a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think.”

