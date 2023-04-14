x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Show Me St. Louis

Wicked to return to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre

St. Louis’s most popular musical, will return to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre April 12 – May 7.

More Videos

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’s most popular musical, will return to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre April 12 – May 7. Tickets for the return engagement are on sale now by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or visiting MetroTix.com.

Ticket prices start at $55. Prices are subject to change; please refer to Fabulous Fox for current pricing.

Performances of WICKED at the Fabulous Fox run April 12 – May 7. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m., Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. and Sunday evenings at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Thursday, April 13 at 1:00 p.m.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of OZ, but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

Before You Leave, Check This Out