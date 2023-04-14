Wicked to return to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre

St. Louis’s most popular musical, will return to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre April 12 – May 7.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’s most popular musical, will return to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre April 12 – May 7. Tickets for the return engagement are on sale now by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or visiting MetroTix.com.

Ticket prices start at $55. Prices are subject to change; please refer to Fabulous Fox for current pricing.

Performances of WICKED at the Fabulous Fox run April 12 – May 7. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m., Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. and Sunday evenings at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Thursday, April 13 at 1:00 p.m.