Wildlife Rescue Center gears up for annual Give STL Day

ST. LOUIS — Give STL Day brings the region together as one community, raising money and awareness for over one thousand local nonprofits in 13 St. Louis metropolitan and surrounding areas, including some Illinois counties. This year, you can count the Wildlife Rescue Center in the mix.

Wildlife Rescue Center rehabilitates injured, sick and orphaned native wildlife and releases healthy animals to their natural habitat. Through educational outreach the Center provides environmental awareness, promotes a harmonious relationship with native wildlife, and encourages the community to protect our delicate ecosystems.

