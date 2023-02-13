Will you 'brie' my Valentine? 'Charcu in the Lou' stops by the Show Me Kitchen

ST. LOUIS — Charcu in The Lou is where friendship, passion, delicious eats, design and creativity meet. Charcu in The Lou was established in St. Louis, Missouri in 2020 by two friends, Cori & Caitlin, whose passion for charcuterie and entertaining transformed from a fun hobby with friends into a thriving small, local female-owned business, all amidst the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. Charcu in The Lou offers delicious luxury charcuterie boards for holiday orders and/or large grazing tables for private events with a focus on sourcing ingredients from local, small businesses. The business can accommodate your next special occasion including: holidays, showers, birthday parties, corporate events, weddings, galas, reunions and other large gatherings.