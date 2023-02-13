Will you 'brie' my Valentine? 'Charcu in the Lou' stops by the Show Me Kitchen

ST. LOUIS — Charcu in The Lou is where friendship, passion, delicious eats, design and creativity meet. Charcu in The Lou was established in St. Louis, Missouri in 2020 by two friends, Cori & Caitlin, whose passion for charcuterie and entertaining transformed from a fun hobby with friends into a thriving small, local female-owned business, all amidst the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. Charcu in The Lou offers delicious luxury charcuterie boards for holiday orders and/or large grazing tables for private events with a focus on sourcing ingredients from local, small businesses. The business can accommodate your next special occasion including: holidays, showers, birthday parties, corporate events, weddings, galas, reunions and other large gatherings.
Additionally, Charcu in the Lou offers public and private workshops where they can teach your their favorite tips and tricks on how to build a beautiful board!
Monday morning, co-owners Cori Bickford and Caitlin Browne, joined Mary in studio to share their Valentine’s Day board. You can order by calling (314) 600-0708 or visiting charcuinthelou.com. Follow them on socials @charcu_inthelou.