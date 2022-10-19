Women-Owned Wednesday: Pleated Boutique shares latest seasonal looks

Pleated Boutique is a mom-owned trend forward boutique with hundreds of new arrivals per month.

Pleated Boutique makes shopping easy, fun and engaging for our shoppers. They style clothing via live stream in their mobile app which allows the shopper to choose the right style and fit for every item.

Pleated Boutique offers next day shipping on orders over $75 and also offers free local pick up at their Headquarters in Chesterfield, MO.

Every item at Pleated Boutique is hand-picked by the owners and founders, Lisa and Angela.

They launch hundreds of new items per month that will take you from the office, to Saturday errand running and out to date night.

Pleated Boutique recently was awarded the #1199 spot on the Inc 5000 list as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in America.

Pleated Boutique employees a group of 25 women – many who were stay at home moms or students studying fashion at Lindenwood University.

You can shop online or at the Streets of St. Charles. You're encouraged to download their App in either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.