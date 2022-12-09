Women Supporting Women: Babes in Business STL stops by Show Me St. Louis

Babes in Business is a community of local female-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.

The organization supports small local businesses through a variety of events and marketing opportunities.

They host 6 staple events annually that combine networking, shopping local vendors, and hearing from local successful women in business.

Monday morning, Mary Caltrider spoke with owner of the St. Louis Franchise, Stephanie Gold, and Owner of Heathered Rose Boutique, Breanna Angell, about their initiative in the community.