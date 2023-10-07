Women using ‘plarn,’ plastic yarn, to create sleeping mats for those in crisis

Uniting together for those in need

It is called -- plarn. Plastic yarn! Since 2018, the women of the Old Town Fenton DAR chapter have been creating sleeping mats out of plarn for those in need.

“We decided we really like helping the homeless and providing them cushioning from the concrete, or warmth, or to keep them out of the rain, it has become very important to us,” says Judy Belford.

It takes 500 plastic bags to be cut into 4 strips, then looped together. This creates the yarn. Then, around 40 hours goes into crocheting one sleeping mat.

After the crocheting is done, the women deliver the mats to the St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Downtown St. Louis. The Parish offers a free lunch to those in crisis everyday from 11 to 1 p.m. feeding over 150 people daily!

And to think it all starts here. With one plastic bag, and a whole lot of laughter. Because for these women, coming together for those in need, is what it is all about.

“We come from different faith denominations, backgrounds but we have a passion for helping others, and when you work together you develop deep friendships,” says Belford. “It is your family almost.”