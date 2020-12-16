WonderLight’s Christmas at WWT Raceway implements changes to avoid traffic backups on weekends

These changes were put in place to improve the overall guest experience.

MADISON, Ill. — WonderLight’s Christmas at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois is implementing some changes for weekend nights. This is due to the long wait times and traffic.

These changes were put in place to improve the overall guest experience.

The new policies are as follows:

The ticketing platform will now offer timed entry for pre-purchased tickets sold online. So, guests must arrive onsite during the hour selected for their ticket.

The entrance to Collinsville Road will be re-routed to help move traffic off main roads and onto the property.

WonderLight’s Christmas is highly recommending that guests purchase tickets in advance. There are no guarantees for entry to those who have not pre-purchased online as priority will be given to those purchased in advance.

The $30 carload pass and group rates will be the only tickets offered. The $7 single passes are no longer available on weekends.

This does not affect those who have already purchased their tickets for the weekend. All previously purchased passes will be honored.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit wonderlightschristmas.com/tickets.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.