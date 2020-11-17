WonderLight's Christmas is safe and fun for the family

Get out of the house, but stay in your car, and see some awesome lights at World Wide Technology Raceway.

MADISON, Ill. — A brand-new holiday drive through light show opens this Friday at World Wide Technology raceway in Madison, IL. Dana got a car’s-eye view of WonderLight's Christmas with her son Jack.

WonderLight's Christmas is the largest Christmas light show synchronized to music in the area. Every light will be moving to the music that is coming our of your stereo. This event runs nightly, including holidays, through January 3rd. The show itself is unique, and so is the venue. Families get to drive on the track to go through and see all of the lights! This event can take up to 50 minutes to drive through.

Being a drive through event, it is perfect for this holiday season where we all need to keep a little distance. World Wide Technology Raceway feels incredibly lucky to be able to offer families something to do this year for the holidays out of the house.

WonderLight's Christmas starts this Friday, November 20th, and runs through January 3rd from 5PM-10PM. It will be open rain, snow, or shine at 700 Raceway Blvd in Madison, IL. Learn more and get tickets at wonderlightschristmas.com.

