World Wide Technology Hope Lodge St. Louis seeks generous donations from annual Shave to Save fundraiser

ST. LOUIS — Shave to Save is a fundraising event where ‘shavees’ raise funds for the American Cancer Society World Wide Technology Hope Lodge St Louis.

Shave to Save offers a fun and interactive way to celebrate and support Hope Lodge as they join together to watch brave souls go on stage to shave their head or beard, as a symbol of unity for those whose lives have been affected by cancer.

The Hope Lodge program provides a free home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers. Each Hope Lodge community offers a supportive, homelike environment where guests can share a meal, join in the evening’s activities, or unwind in their own private room.

Patients staying at a Hope Lodge must be in active cancer treatment and permanently reside more than 40 miles away from their cancer treatment center.

Buy tickets/donate or become a Shavee. Learn more here.

