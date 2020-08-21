Racing fans are excited for the largest racing event in St. Louis History!

Get ready for two full days of racing at World Wide Technology Raceway.

MADISON, Ill. — A sporting event with fans is happening in the St. Louis region on August 29th and 30th! This is huge for our area, and will be on national television. Racing fans are especially pumped because IndyCar will race twice that weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. Chuck is here to tell us more.

Chuck says this will be a historic weekend as the largest racing event in St. Louis history. There are 6 races total, and 4 will be nationally televised. Tickets are a steal at $99, although they are limited. Fans are encouraged to go online and get their tickets early.

You can watch two IndyCar and two NASCAR races in person this summer! WWT Raceway and the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Weekend are very excited to welcome back some fans. MADISON, Ill. - An in-person sporting event is right around the corner! On August 29th and 30th, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Weekend is going to include not just 1, but 2 IndyCar races along with 2 NASCAR races.

We all need something to celebrate this summer, and this will be the largest event in the bi-state area. All eyes will be on Bommarito and this event will bring in great money for the city. Bommarito is the only local sponsor, and they are proud to sponsor this event for St. Louis.

This event will also have great food with Sugarfire, cotton candy, and more. It is a very kid-friendly and family-friendly event. Chuck says there is nothing quite like seeing a race in person.

Learn more at WWTRaceway.com or call 618-215-8888.

