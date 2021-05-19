Loyal to Local: Wrapped Up Crafts

This Wentzville mom creates beautiful wreaths for any time or season.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Decorating your door doesn’t just have to be for the holidays. It’s a great way to welcome guests all year long.

Ashley Fritz started Wrapped Up Crafts about three years ago. She was shopping for her own wreath at the time and couldn’t find what she was looking for. So, she decided to make her own.

She enjoyed the process of making it and picking out the flowers so much that she decided to start a business out of it. Since then, Wrapped Up Crafts has continued to grow.

Fritz crafts together a wide variety of styles and considers her specialty to be seasonal and holiday, along with themes such as a wreath line inspired by some of your favorite animated movies. She even does custom orders.

To purchase a wreath, you can reach out to Ashley on her Facebook or Instagram pages. She is now also selling on Etsy.