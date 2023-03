WWE is the biggest name in sports entertainment. Monday Night Raw is the longest running episodic television show on TV, recently celebrating 30 years on the air.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Austin Theory is the current United States Champion. He will be facing John Cena at Wrestlemania 39 in Los Angeles.

However tonight on Monday Night Raw he will face Montez Ford.

Theory joined Show Me St. Louis to discuss the anticipation behind it all.