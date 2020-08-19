You can watch two IndyCar and two NASCAR races in person this summer!

WWT Raceway and the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Weekend are very excited to welcome back some fans.

MADISON, Ill. — An in-person sporting event is right around the corner! On August 29th and 30th, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Weekend is going to include not just 1, but 2 IndyCar races along with 2 NASCAR races. This will be on National TV, so all eyes will be on World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Owner and CEO Curtis Francois is here to give us all of the exciting details, including how fans can see it in person.

Two IndyCar races in one weekend, WWT Raceway is calling it their most historic event ever held at this track! IndyCar and NASCAR have been hosting regular races this summer, most without fans. This race in St. Louis, though, will allow fans, in a limited capacity. They have gone to great lengths to ensure that guidelines will be followed.

This will be a great, outdoor weekend at this 600-acre facility. On both Saturday and Sunday there will be NASCAR at 11AM and IndyCar at 2:30pm. These events will be nationally televised, and it is a great weekend for 4 races and to celebrate with the family.

People are encouraged to buy tickets online, and they will be operating at 20% capacity so tickets will be limited. Learn more at WWTRaceway.com or call 636-215-8888.

