Wyoming's wildest winter event

A sport that combines skiing and horseback riding? Find out why you should take a trip to Wyoming to check out this wild winter event!

ST. LOUIS — Rodeo may be Wyoming's official sport, but it's unofficial winter sport is not skiing, but skijoring. This uniquely Western athletic endeavor combines two of Wyoming's favorite activities: skiing and horseback riding.

The sport originated in Norway, but the experience is pure cowboy--with one participant riding a horse as quickly as possible while the other is skiing behind that horse and holding on to a rope for dear life.

There are lots of places around Wyoming to watch skijoring competitions, the next one is coming up February 18th at the Sheridan Winter Rodeo in Sheridan Wyoming with teams competing in a variety of categories including kids, snowboard, and novice.

Shawn Fanning Executive Director of Sheridan, WY Travel & Tourism joined us to fill us in on the upcoming event. Check it out!

For further information, visit wyowinterrodeo.org.

