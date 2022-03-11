x
Show Me St. Louis

'X-Golf' in Ellisville: The new home for indoor golf

Malik joins us live from the new Ellisville X-Golf location to share how they're taking your swing to the next level.

ST. LOUIS — It might be getting cold out but that doesn’t mean you have to put your clubs away, just yet.

Malik Wilson visited the new X-Golf Ellisville location located at 15382 Manchester Rd, Ellisville, MO 63011 that is a year round golf simulator space for the novice all the way to the pros. Think Top Golf but indoors.

The state of the art equipment provides golfers with real-time swing analytics as well as a bar and event spaces for the perfect family and friend gatherings.

The official opening date is November 5th, 2022. To learn more you can visit playxgolf.com/locations/ellisville/.

