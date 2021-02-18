Yelp to host story time event at EyeSeeMe African American Children’s Bookstore

ST. LOUIS — Yelp, the company with crowd-sourced reviews, joined the 15 Percent Pledge a few months ago, committing that 15% of its community events would feature black-owned businesses.
Here in St. Louis, Yelp is putting that pledge into action, hosting a story time event at EyeSeeMe African American Children’s Bookstore.
Brave Enough To Be It! A Black History Month Family Storytime is Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 3 – 4 p.m.
EyeSeeMe African American Children’s Bookstore is located at 6951 Olive Boulevard in University City. For more information and to RSVP, visit yelp.com/events/st-louis.