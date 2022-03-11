'Yes Honey Studio' stops by Television Plaza

Yes Honey is an all inclusive dance fitness studio located in St. Louis, and your first class is FREE!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Yes Honey is a dance fitness studio located in St Louis, with classes for everyone. All fitness levels and dance abilities are welcome to come dance, train, and sweat.

The premier adult dance fitness studio offers a range of dance classes including musical theater, Hip Hop, Bollywood, Latin fusion, jazz funk, heels and more.

Owner, Jenny Hill, explains several members have never stepped into a dance class before, and many others have spent their whole lives dancing!

The studio hopes to focus on the collective joy of movement in a safe and inclusive space.

You can learn further information at yeshoneystudio.com.