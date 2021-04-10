Yolklore introduces B.Y.O. Breakfast Sandwich

The restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch

ST. LOUIS — People have come from coast to coast to try Yolklore in Crestwood.

The made-from-scratch menu will satisfy your soul, and the Build-Your-Own Breakfast Sandwich will let your imagination run wild.

Start with your choice of bread, pick one of six proteins, and one topping. There are many different combinations to choose from.

Yolklore just celebrated five years, so if you haven’t been yet, you will be happy to know there is a drive thru. The restaurant serves up breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

The hours are Wednesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.