You can catch the Harlem Globetrotters this Saturday in St. Louis

For nearly a century, the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters have been committed to spreading joy and positivity through their creative basketball skills.

This Saturday, the team will be here in St. Louis and Show Me St. Louis' Malik Wilson recently found out how you can be a part of the show.

ABOUT THE TOUR

The Globetrotters are re-launching their brand through the Spread Game Tour, a fully redesigned interactive family entertainment sports experience like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show.

The tour will emphasize on their players world-renowned basketball skills while also introducing exciting, never-before-seen characters guaranteed to energize the action and entertainment of every game.

The tour will also offer a special tribute to Curly Neal, a widely beloved basketball legend who enjoyed over 22 seasons with the Globetrotters.

FAN EXPERIENCE

The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE, where fans can participate in the show in select markets.

Attendees can also purchase a Magic Pass that allows them to join the Harlem Globetrotters on court before the game to shoot some hoops, get autographs and snap pics.

BEYOND THE BALL

Devoted to being more vocal around activism, the team will dedicate time throughout the tour to recognize local heroes of social justice and lend their efforts to the call for change.

The Harlem Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of goodwill. The team is even more committed to bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences.