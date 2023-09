ST. LOUIS — Tamia, founder & CEO of Mia's Treats Delight, is a 14 year old baker from St. Louis , MO. She started her business in 2015 at the young age of 8 years old. Tamia bakes cookies, brownies, and cookie cakes. She's always had a love for baking after spending many days in the kitchen with her grandma, but decided to take it to the next level by becoming an entrepreneur and being her own boss.