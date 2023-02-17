‘Your Local Bestie’ shares Mardi Gras must-haves

ST. LOUIS — Amber also known as, ‘Your Local Bestie,’ joined Mary in studio to share all things Mardi Gras. See below for her must-have tips for a successful weekend in Soulard!
- Festive Outfit. Check out Series Six & Arch Apparel.
- Have a plan.
- Don’t miss the parade! It starts at 11 a.m., but be sure to grab a spot at 10:30 a.m.
- Experience the street party.
Your Local Bestie is an influencer focused on supporting local businesses and promoting weekend events. Follow her on Instagram @local.bestie.