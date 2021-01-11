You’ve just been in an accident. Now what?

Andy Crouppen with Brown and Crouppen joins Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean with more information.

Taking the right steps after an accident can mean the difference between getting your damages and costs covered or having to pay for everything yourself. Here is a list of the things you should do.

1) STOP. Don’t just leave! Leaving the scene of an accident is a moving violation. It will result in points on your record, increased insurance premiums, and a ticket with a fine. And that is in addition to the property damage to your vehicle and any injury you might have received. (Moving your vehicle over to the side of the road is not “leaving the scene.”)

2) Call 911. Tell them that you have just been involved in an accident and give your location as best you can.

Sometimes, law enforcement will not come to the scene, but will instead advise you to exchange information with the other driver. If this happens, you should still do a “walk in” at the police station to file an accident as soon as possible. Too often, insurance companies use the lack of a police report to either deny liability or downplay the severity of the accident.

3) Call your own car insurance company as soon as possible, even if you were not at fault. Most policies have language requiring you to inform them of an accident within a fairly short time frame, so be sure to let them know.

4) Gather as much information as you safely can. Names, addresses and phone numbers of everyone at the scene will be helpful down the road. Take several pictures of your vehicle from different angles.

5) Don't sign anything. If another driver’s insurance adjuster shows up at the scene, do not give a statement. Don’t answer any questions and don’t sign anything they give you.

6) If needed, get medical attention ASAP. Some injuries are immediately apparent after an accident, while others may take a few days to make themselves known. Seek medical attention as soon as you think you may be injured. A quick diagnosis can make things much better for you, both medically and legally, as the case goes on.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.