Yuppy Puppy Pet Spa goes above and beyond for pets

Yuppy Puppy is more than just a place to get your pet groomed, and they treat everyone like family.

O'FALLON, Mo. — Yuppy Puppy Pet Spa does it all from boarding, to grooming, to dog play groups! The owner has been using her own money to save pets through her rescue organization, Yuppy Puppies Forever. Owner Jessica is here to tell us more!

Yuppy Puppy Pet Spa is a locally woman owned business. Their goal is to make their furry clients and pet parents feel like they are dropping off their pet at a friend’s house. Whether it is your first visit or you have been going there for years, Jessica says they try to make every experience exciting and customized to your pet’s needs.

No request is too big or too small, and Yuppy Puppy will do everything they can to keep your pet on their schedule. It is staffed 24/7.

Jessica also helps pets in need find their forever homes. Yuppy Puppy is going on 17 years of being in business, and over that time the clients have become like family. As some clients have passed, their families continued to come to Yuppy Puppy to keep some consistency for the pet, but the families shared they would be unable to keep the pet permanently. So, Yuppy Puppy started taking these dogs in and found them homes. One year they had up to 40 pets, so they got their Department of Agriculture License and became a non-profit rescue called Yuppy Puppies Forever.

Right now, the biggest expense is medical bills for these pets. Yuppy Puppies Forever is really relying on donations at this time as they cannot host in-person fundraising events. You can donate on the Yuppy Puppies Forever Facebook page, and every little bit counts.

Yuppy Puppy Pet Spa is located at 2301 Technology Drive in O’Fallon, MO. You can learn more at 636-625-0030 or visit yuppypuppyspa.com. A new location will be opening in Cottleville in Fall of 2020.

