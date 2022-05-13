Selena Gomez, Natasha Lyonne are final hosts of 'SNL' season

Lorne Michaels’ “Saturday Night Live” has its 47th season finale May 21.

NEW YORK — Selena Gomez and Natasha Lyonne are the final hosts of the 47th season of "Saturday Night Live," NBC announced Friday.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez will make her “SNL” hosting debut on Saturday, May 14. Gomez stars in season two of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” which premieres June 28.

Post Malone will serve as “SNL” musical guest for the first time on May 14. The Grammy-nominated artist’s new album, “Twelve Carat Toothache,” will be released June 3.

Natasha Lyonne will make her hosting debut for the “Saturday Night Live” season finale on Saturday, May 21. Lyonne is the Emmy Award-nominated co-creator, director and star of Netflix’s "Russian Doll."

Japanese Breakfast will perform as musical guest for the first time on May 21.

“SNL” airs live this Saturday, May 14, with host Selena Gomez and musical guest Post Malone.

