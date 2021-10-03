Jennings teacher leads mental health book club

After class, Shelby Maxie leads a weekly book club that provides encouragement and support for others

JENNINGS, Mo. — One teacher at Jennings Junior High is encouraging her colleagues to open an important book outside of the classroom.

Shelby Maxie is spearheading a book club for other teachers which focuses on mental health. Every week, her group meets virtually to discuss the self-help book “Miracle Mornings.”

“A lot of times we end up talking about strategies we’re using with the kids, but we’re also talking about strategies we’re using to become a better us,” explained Maxie.

The key premise of the book is taking advantage of the early morning hours. These teachers, who already wake up early for work, now wake up an hour earlier to workout, enjoy some quiet time or mentally prepare for the day ahead.

Maxie, who is an English teacher and the director of after school programming, realizes the importance of making time for oneself.

“It’s important for us adults to be good in order to be good for the students, because if we’re not good, then we’re not good for the kids,” said Maxie. “And when we say good, we mean mentally, emotionally and physically.”

Maxie has more than two decades of teaching under her belt. She said this year has been unusually challenging and believes students suffer when their teachers struggle.

“These kids are stressed out,” she added.