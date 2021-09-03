Rise Up For Heroes: Ron Cooper

5 On Your Side is saluting men and women performing critical jobs during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side wants to rise up for heroes!

We want to recognize men and women who don't often get the spotlight but are the backbone to vital organizations in St. Louis.

On March 9, the Today in St. Louis crew gave a shout-out to Ron Cooper. Mr. Cooper is the facilities manager at a youth shelter in St. Louis called Covenant House Missouri.

His job is critical, especially during the pandemic. Cooper is always ready for whatever need may arise. He was even willing to play Santa Claus for the youth home holiday party.

Before working at Covenant House, he served 20 years in the Navy.

His coworkers said he continuously inspires others to step up, take action and take care of those around them.