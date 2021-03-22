Rise Up for Heroes: Stephanie Dudic

5 On Your Side is saluting men and women performing critical jobs during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side wants to rise up for heroes!

During the month of March, we are recognizing the men and women who don't often get the spotlight but are the backbone to vital organizations in St. Louis.

On March 22, the Today in St. Louis crew honored Stephanie Dudic. She's a nurse and administrator with Dolan Memory Care Homes. It's an organization that helps patients with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

When the pandemic first hit, long-term care facilities couldn't allow visitors. This means Dudic and others at Dolan acted like family to the residents.

Dudic has made a lot of sacrifices to make sure her seniors get the care and love they deserve.

Her coworkers describe her as someone who's full of energy and is always willing to help.