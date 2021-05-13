During the month of May, Today in St. Louis is featuring small businesses working to stay open despite problems caused by the pandemic

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Small business owners need a high-five and a salute for staying afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 13, the Today and St. Louis team recognized 222 Artisan Bakery in Edwardsville.

Owner Kim Goodner spent 21 years in the Air Force working as a flight nurse. For the past six years she's created something special at her shop on Main Street. She knows most of her customers by name. You can sense a family-like atmosphere when you walk in the door.

It's been a challenging year to say the least. Goodner lost her husband to COVID-19 last June. She said her customers and her employees saved her and her business during a difficult year.

"They saved us; they could have asked to be laid off to collect unemployment, we kept it going the whole time, we never had to layoff. They kept us going," Goodner said.