EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Small business owners need a high-five and a salute for staying afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 13, the Today and St. Louis team recognized 222 Artisan Bakery in Edwardsville.
Owner Kim Goodner spent 21 years in the Air Force working as a flight nurse. For the past six years she's created something special at her shop on Main Street. She knows most of her customers by name. You can sense a family-like atmosphere when you walk in the door.
It's been a challenging year to say the least. Goodner lost her husband to COVID-19 last June. She said her customers and her employees saved her and her business during a difficult year.
"They saved us; they could have asked to be laid off to collect unemployment, we kept it going the whole time, we never had to layoff. They kept us going," Goodner said.
222 Artisan Bakery believes in giving back to the Edwardsville community. During the pandemic, the shop offered free breakfast and books to children. Goodner said she loves her city and they love her back.