Today in St. Louis' top 5 weekend event favorites

The Today in St. Louis team picks the best things happening this weekend, Oct. 7-9, including the Soulard Oktoberfest.

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — If you're looking for a good way to spend this chilly fall weekend, Today In St. Louis has got you covered!

Here are five of our favorite fall events going on in the St. Louis region this weekend, Oct. 7-9:

Soulard Oktoberfest:

Break out the lederhosen and dirndls. It’s time to polka in Soulard! Here’s a sneak peek at the Soulard Oktoberfest that kicks off Friday afternoon. The event runs from 4-11 p.m. and picks back up from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is free at the Soulard Farmers Market Plaza, with beer, wine and food available for purchase. There is a VIP tent for those 21 and up with giveaways, premium beer and food.

Admission to the Budweiser Bier Hall tent is $30.

Best of Missouri Market:

Head out to the Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend for the Best of Missouri Market. Shop more than 130 vendors offering items like food, wine, jewelry, art and more -- all made in Missouri. It’s happening from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Bridgetown Family Fall Festival:

The 3rd annual Bridgetown Family Fall Festival is happening from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex. The event features lives music, food trucks, a petting zoo, bounce houses and more, and it’s free!

Florissant Fall Festival:

Spend your Sunday enjoying 11 blocks of family fun at the Florissant Fall Festival. The event features live music, vendors, kids’ activities, a dog show and more. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on St. Francois Street.

Belleville Chili Cookoff:

It’s going to be a chili weekend. The 38th annual Belleville Chili Cookoff is happening Friday. More than 50 individuals, local organizations and area businesses will serve up their own take on the cold weather classic with the winners taking home cash awards.

The festival also features live music and a 5K.