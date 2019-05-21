True confession: I am not a fan of "Game of Thrones." I leave that to my buddy Ben Axelrod and the rest of the legions of followers out there.

So I must say I was surprised to find out that many viewers were left less than satisfied with how the HBO show closed out its award-winning run on Sunday.

I won't spoil it for those who haven't watched the series finale yet. You can read more about it by clicking here if you're curious.

Here were some of the negative reviews I saw regarding the 'Thrones' farewell episode:

From USA TODAY: The problem with the "Thrones" finale is that it offered a perfect, fairy tale ending for its characters, betraying the realism and unjust world the series spent eight years building. A happy ending rarely works on TV dramas, and it especially didn't work here.

Entertainment Weekly: This wasn’t a great finale, and I didn’t think it was terrible. “Middling” sounds right: It left you with a lot to think about, even if most of those thoughts jockeyed between “Bwaahhhh??” and “Huh.”

Rotten Tomatoes: (Gave the episode a 50% grade) If nothing else, "The Iron Throne" is a bittersweet -- if unfortunately bland -- series finale that ensures Game of Thrones fans will linger on the fate of their favorite characters for some time. Will they ever be satisfied by the show's conclusions? Ask us again in 10 years.

Okay so a lot of critics weren't pleased. Judging from the grumbling on social media and in our newsroom, fans weren't happy.

But was Sunday's "Game of Thrones" finale really the worst ending to a series ever? I give you these nominees (in no particular order):

Seinfeld

Being bad Samaritans came back to haunt Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer.

Lost

They still haven't found where the plot was.

The Sopranos

I love me some "Don't Stop Believin'" but I'm not a fan of fading to a long black screen and calling it a series.

How I Met Your Mother

Did anyone like this finale?

St. Elsewhere

So wait, everything that happened over six seasons was part of the imagination of an autistic boy and his snow globe?

Dexter

He faked his own death to become a.....lumberjack?