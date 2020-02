MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The Black Keys are bringing their "Let's Rock" tour to St. Louis.

The Black Keys will perform on July 21, along with Gary Clark, Jr and The Marcus King Band.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

More concert news

RELATED: Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels coming to St. Louis in May

RELATED: Janet Jackson is coming to Enterprise Center this July

RELATED: The Backstreet Boys are coming to St. Louis this August

RELATED: Rolling Stones coming to St. Louis

RELATED: Sam Hunt coming to St. Louis this summer