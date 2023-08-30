'The Joker: Carnival of Chaos' ride coming soon to Six Flags St. Louis

It will be the largest pendulum ride in the world, taking riders a jaw-dropping 172 feet into the air.

EUREKA, Mo. — The largest pendulum ride in the world will soon be located in the St. Louis area. Six Flags St. Louis will debut its new ride, "The Joker: Carnival of Chaos," next year.

According to a release from Six Flags, park guests will get to experience the Joker's mind like never before on the record-breaking pendulum ride. The ride is a staggering 17-story high and spins as it whips riders back and forth at speeds of up to 75 mph on a giant disk. Riders soar a jaw-dropping 172 feet in the air.

Only guests 52 inches or taller will be able to ride, according to Six Flags. As they wait in line, they'll take an immersive trip through the Joker's funhouse.

The ride is scheduled to open in time for Six Flags St. Louis' 2024 season. It will be located in the Britannia section of the park, across the railroad tracks from the new "Rookie Racer" family coaster that will open in late September and lets riders get in the driver's seat of a Formula 1 race car.

Six Flags St. Louis is offering up to 70% off season passes and daily tickets through Sept. 5 during its "biggest sale of the year." To purchase tickets, click here.