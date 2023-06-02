'The loss is so great' | St. Louis puppeteer remembers lifelong partner after fire destroys Bob Kramer's Marionnettes

The two created hundreds of shows through Bob Kramer's Marionnettes and had more than 800 marionnettes over the years.

ST. LOUIS — Immersed in beauty, Douglas Feltch surrounds himself with his partner's favorite flowers.

On Monday morning, Feltch walks through a room full of colorful orchids at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

"Oh my, you are so beautiful," Feltch said as he was gazing at flowers.

Feltch said he wanted to be with the plants, after losing his life and business partner Bob Kramer to a house fire just over two weeks ago.

The two were in their Central West End home, when a fire erupted.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the cause is still unresolved.

The home was also a theater, gift shop and a wood shop to make these string puppets.

But 50 years of their livelihood, soon became rubble on a January Friday night.

Feltch went to the hospital for almost a week and Bob unfortunately passed away.

Feltch said the duo used to come to the botanical garden to get inspired and that's why Feltch continues to do so.

"To remember his spirit and his joy," he said. "The loss is so great."

The two have known each other since the 1960's.

Kramer and his dad went to see a show and met Feltch.

But it wasn't until in 1968 when Feltch was on the set of Pinocchio and the crew needed an extra person.

"We were 25-feet in the air and 30-foot scaffolding and doing Pinocchio. A guy was let go after dropping 10 puppets and we spent a week untangling them. Someone recommended Bob and he came in and was Pinocchio, the star of the show," Feltch recalled.

That's when Feltch said Kramer kept writing letters to him to come to his hometown of St. Louis.

"Friends said...hey he’s been doing this for years...you should go learn from him and build puppets and come here and start your own business. I never left," Feltch said with a laugh. "It’s so wonderful to meet someone with the same passions."

Since then, they created hundreds of shows through Bob Kramer's Marionnettes.

Feltch soon learned that his partner had three passions: Pastries, plants, and puppets.

"He was an incredible baker and cook," Feltch added.

Outside of their home, Feltch said Kramer hybridized African violets for years and became an aficionado for orchids.

He noted their beautiful garden that had multiple shelves of orchids.

As for puppets, Feltch said, "he never met a puppet he didn't like."

Feltch said Kramer had the passion, making his first marionnette at 6 years old.

"He started writing to Bil Baird who did the puppets in the Sound of Music. He started writing him in the fourth grade and he answered him!" Feltch told 5 On Your Side.

Later in life, Kramer would work with Baird, side by side.

Feltch said, him and Kramer were able to perform at the St. Louis Symphony, have a showcase at the Sheldon, and travel internationally.

"It's an art. As long as I’m pulling the strings, they are alive and we send out life force down the string to get the puppet alive," he said. "It cannot afford to be lost because it brings so much."

But Feltch said Kramer's big dream was to have a theater in St. Louis and he was able to achieve that.

Feltch said he only hopes to continue Kramer's dream and look forward.

"To keep this tradition going and pass it on. It cannot afford to be lost because it brings so much. Hardly anyone is doing marionnettes as we did them, it’s hundreds of hours of work. This is weeks and weeks of work. It's a wonderful for children to get involved with the theater, imagination, and creativity," he also said.

Feltch said he will remember Kramer through the art they cherished and aims to spread that passion and love to others.

"Many lovely, lovely memories. Those are the gifts you can't put a price on. The wind beneath my wings, it's constant. I don't think I have to think I am alone, I am not in thought and when I'm alone, I'm not alone," he said with a smile.

Feltch said he hopes to create a memorial for Kramer and a center for children, which is their lifelong dream.

Feltch said the support from the community and loved ones has been overwhelming.

If you'd like to donate to a GoFundMe to assist Feltch, click here. Friends created the page since Feltch lost his home among it all.

STL Style is also selling shirts and all the proceeds will go to Feltch. If you're interested in purchasing a shirt, click here.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.