'The Office' co-stars appear in new ad for Chili's

"I've had many exciting nights at Chili's… both fictionally and in real life," said St. Louis native Jenna Fischer.

ST. LOUIS — "The Office" co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are raising a glass in Chili's Grill & Bar's latest "It All Starts with a Marg" campaign.

The restaurant's new ad shows Jenna and Angela sipping margaritas at Chili's while debating what kind of margarita they're drinking — a birthday marg, a weekend marg or a lazy marg.

Fans of the show remember the show's connection to Chili's. In the second-season premiere, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) drags his employees to the restaurant for the "Dundies," an awards show he hosts.

Pam, played by St. Louis native Jenna Fischer, got drunk on a few too many margs and won the whitest sneakers award.

"I feel God in this Chili's tonight," she said during her acceptance speech.

Pam later fell off a stool and the Chili's manager told the camera crew that she had been banned from the entire chain after they learned she had been stealing drinks from tables.

Pam and the chain seemingly buried the hatchet in 2017, when Fischer posted a photo of herself in front of a Chili's to Twitter with the caption "Should I go in?"

"We hope you felt God tonight," Chili's later replied.

Now that Fischer and Kinsey are promoting the chain, we think it's safe to say the beef is settled.

Follow marg fans and friends @jennafischer and @AngelaKinsey on a marg-venture, and then come to Chili’s and start your own marg journey. pic.twitter.com/DTgRLHNzpV — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) June 6, 2023

"I've had many exciting nights at Chili's… both fictionally and in real life," Fischer said in a new release for the campaign. "It was a family favorite dinner spot when I was growing up. Nowadays Angela knows my affection for splitting some Chicken Fajitas and wings with a margarita while we chat about work and life. I'm very excited about their Sangria 'Rita for summer. That drink was made for me."

The ad features different occasions including a birthday Marg, a weekend Marg, a lazy Marg or a vacation Marg.