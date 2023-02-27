New sports bar, restaurant opens in downtown St. Louis

The bar will open early on the weekends with breakfast for fans who follow international soccer matches.

ST. LOUIS — Soccer fans who want to grab a bite to eat and catch early morning matches now have a place to gather in downtown St. Louis.

The Pitch is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. It will open early on the weekends with breakfast for fans who follow international soccer matches.

The sports bar is designed to look like a European pub and the walls are covered with memorabilia from St. Louis’ soccer history, according to a press release. Soccer matches and other sporting events from across the world will be featured on TVs throughout the space.

The bar also has a large display featuring the current St. Louis City SC players.

The menu includes classics from New York’s Carnegie Deli like Reuben, pastrami and corned beef sandwiches. It also includes fish and chips, chicken pot pie and starters like loaded smashed potatoes, lobster rangoon and, of course, toasted ravs.

Click here for the full menu at The Pitch.

The Pitch Athletic Club and Tavern hours

Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, 6:30-1 a.m.

Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.