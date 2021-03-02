The Weeknd coming to St. Louis in 2022

This is to make up for the previously scheduled show on Aug. 25, 2020, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS — The Weeknd will bring his 2022 world tour to St. Louis.

The stop in St. Louis will be on April 14, 2022. The show will be at the Enterprise Center. This is to make up for the previously scheduled show on Aug. 25, 2020, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes days ahead of his Super Bowl performance. The tour includes a handful of rescheduled dates shifting from 2021 to be part of the 'After Hours World Tour' in 2022.

It'll include 104 stops that will kick off on Jan. 14, 2022, in Vancouver.

The Weeknd will also release 'The Highlight' on Feb. 5. It's a way to present some of The Weeknd’s most notable works in one place.

Tickets are on sale now for the rescheduled dates, which include the St. Louis stop. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates listed below.