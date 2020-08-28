Here's when 'This Is Us' will return to NBC

ST. LOUIS — The fifth season of NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ now has a premiere date.
The show will kick-off with a two-hour premiere on Nov. 10. The cast of the show shared the news across social media on Thursday.
"I’m beyond excited to share some VERY good news: Season 5 of #ThisIsUs will kick off with a two-hour premiere on November 10th! Grateful to have a job I love so much and can’t wait to see my work family soon!!" Mandy Moore wrote on Twitter.
"It’s official... the Pearsons are coming home on 11/10. Tune in for a very special two hour premiere," Chrissy Metz wrote on Twitter.
Creator Dan Fogelman previously said on Aug. 6 he wasn’t sure when production would start due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also appears the virus will be on the new season. In a tweet, Fogelmen said, "Yes on Covid. We've decided to attack things head on."
St. Louis native Sterling K. Brown said to mark your calendars!
