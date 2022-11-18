Tis the Season of Gathering and Giving Back: STL Area Food Bank working to fill plates ahead of holiday feasts

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but many in the community are struggling to put food on the table for a feast. St. Louis Area Food Bank is here to help.

ST. LOUIS - Tis the season of gathering and giving! Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but many in the community are struggling to put food on the table for a feast. St. Louis Area Food Bank is working to feed thousands of families across the region and organizers are hopeful for help.

Dana DiPiazza spoke with the food bank's CEO, Meredith Knopp on Show Me St. Louis Friday morning about the many ways St. Louisans can lend a helping hand.

Knopp encourages the community to do what they can to help families in the 26 counties that the organization is gathering food for.

Donors can text FOOD4ALL to 314-784-7550 or visit STLfoodbank.org/GiveFood4All to contribute.

Organizers will also be stationed at upcoming events throughout the community, including the Ameren Missouri Festival of Lights on Saturday, November 19. Knopp says the food bank volunteers will be out at the event with bins to fill with food. Festivities will begin at 3 pm.