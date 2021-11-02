St. Louis County dentist to star in 'Temptation Island' reality show

Dr. Blake Eyres is a dentist at Town and Country Dental Care and also practices at Ste. Genevieve Family Dental Care

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — A St. Louis man will make his TV debut on a hit USA Network reality show.

Dr. Blake Eyres is a dentist at Town and Country Dental Care, but he'll put his career on hold to be on “Temptation Island”.

The show will bring in four couples who are packing up their emotional baggage and heading to Maui, Hawaii for the ultimate test of their relationship, according to a description from the show.

There they will be tempted by 23 single men and women.

Eyres is one of the singles ready to mix things up.

If you recognize him, it's because he grew up in Creve Coeur and attended Parkway North High School where he played football, basketball and trumpet in band.

The show premieres Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. central time.