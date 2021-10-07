Where are the trunk-or-treats in the St. Louis area?

ST. LOUIS — Calling all ghosts and goblins!
This Halloween is the second year in a pandemic, yet vaccines are now in the mix this time around. Doctors say, don't get spooked, just be mindful.
A local doctor spoke to 5 On Your Side with tips for parents on how to keep families safe.
"That doesn't mean that we have to limit Halloween fun. It just means we need to continue to use the precautions that we've been using that we know work for kids, in our families, in our communities,' said Dr. Marya Strand the Chief Medical Officer at Cardinal Glennon's Children's Hospital.
If you're looking for an outdoor event close to home check out this list:
DATE: OCTOBER 14, 2021
TIME: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
LOCATION: Central Park
16365 Lydia Hill Drive. Chesterfield, MO
DATE: OCTOBER 15, 2021
TIME: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Gateway Little Smiles
90 Crestmoor Street. Collinsville, IL
TIME: 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Eureka Elementary School
5350 Rockwood Arbor Drive.
TIME: 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
LOCATION: The Heights Parking Lot
Richmond Heights, MO
TIME: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
LOCATION: Bogey Hills Baptist Church
1721 Treetop Drive. St Charles, MO
DATE: OCTOBER 16, 2021
TIME: 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
LOCATION: National Museum of Transportation
2933 Barrett Station Road.
TIME: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m
LOCATION: Xtreme Krav Maga & Fitness
639 Gravois Bluffs Blvd C. Fenton, MO
TIME: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Blooming Daisy Marketplace
5541 Chestnut Sreet. Cottleville, MO
DATE: OCTOBER 17, 2021
TIME: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
LOCATION: LifeBridge Partnership
11457 Olde Cabin Road. Suite 235, St. Louis, MO
TIME: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
LOCATION: AWRSC 2021 Trunk or Treat
3109 Godfrey Road. Godfrey, IL
DATE: OCTOBER 21, 2021
TIME: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Wisper Internet
9711 Fuesser Road. Mascoutah, IL
DATE: OCTOBER 22, 2021
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Taste of St. Jacob Trunk-or-Treat
N Douglas Street. St Jacob, IL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Monroe County YMCA - HTC Center
9514 Caring Way. Columbia, IL
DATE: OCTOBER 23, 2021
TIME: 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St Raphael the Archangel
6000 Jamieson Avenue. St. Louis, MO
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: North Pointe Aquatic Center
335 Holloway Road. Ballwin, MO
TIME: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
LOCATION: MOSAIC Elementary School
3701 Will Avenue. St. Louis, MO
TIME: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
HOST: The Peanuts Gang Learning Center, Inc. St. Peters
TIME: 3 – 6 p.m.
LOCATION: McKendree Metro Rec Plex
205 Rec Plex Drive. O'Fallon, IL
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Makers Market
2929 N Center Street. Maryville, IL
TIME: 6 – 8 p.m.
LOCATION: Antonia Baseball & Softball Association
6350 Kneff Road. imperial, MO
DATE: OCTOBER 24, 2021
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Immanuel Lutheran Church
St. Charles, MO
TIME: 2 – 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Jeep or Treat Mini Scavenger Hunt/Trunk or Treat
Wood River, IL
TIME: 1 - 4 p.m.
LOCATION: First Adventures Academy
Top Notch Lane. Eureka, MO
TIME: 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Calvary Temple
3930 McClay Road. St Charles, MO
TIME: 4 – 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Faith Oakville
6101 Telegraph Road. St. Louis, MO
DATE: OCTOBER 27, 2021
TIME: 4 - 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Dean Team Automotive and Open Door Animal Sanctuary
Ballwin, MO
DATE: OCTOBER 28, 2021
TIME: 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
LOCATION: Keller Williams Southwest
10805 Sunset Office Drive. St. Louis, MO
DATE: OCTOBER 29, 2021
TIME: 6 – 9 p.m.
LOCATION: Jack O’ Lantern Trail and Trunk or Treat
15025 Faust Park. Chesterfield, MO
TIME: 6 – 8 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwardsville Masonic Lodge #99,
90 Kriege Farm Road. Glen Carbon, IL
TIME: 7 – 9 p.m.
The Crossings Church Collinsville, 2002 Mall St
TIME: 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.
LOCATION: MWJT Trunk or Treat
Cassens, 3333 IL-159. Glen Carbon, IL
TIME: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Living Word United Methodist Church
17315 Manchester Road. Wildwood, MO
DATE: OCTOBER 30, 2021
TIME: 4- 6 p.m.
Grace Union 3900 Union Rd
St. Louis, MO
TIME: 3:30– 5:30 p.m.
First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road. Ballwin, MO
TIME: 2 – 4 p.m.
LOCATION: St Vincent Community Center and Water Park
7335 St Charles Rock Road. St. Louis, MO
TIME: 4 - 8 p.m.
800 Guy Park Drive. Wildwood, MO
DATE: OCTOBER 31, 2021
TIME: 5 - 8 p.m.
LOCATION: Collinsville VFW
1234 Vandalia Street. Collinsville, IL
TIME: 12 – 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Truck or Treat at Marcus Arnold Cinema
1912 Richardson Road. Arnold, MO
TIME: 3 – 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Arise Church
639 Gravois Bluffs Blvd. Fenton, MO
If you would like to add your event to this list, click here to email us all of the details.