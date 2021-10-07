Where are the trunk-or-treats in the St. Louis area?

It's officially candy season!

ST. LOUIS — Calling all ghosts and goblins!



This Halloween is the second year in a pandemic, yet vaccines are now in the mix this time around. Doctors say, don't get spooked, just be mindful.

A local doctor spoke to 5 On Your Side with tips for parents on how to keep families safe.

"That doesn't mean that we have to limit Halloween fun. It just means we need to continue to use the precautions that we've been using that we know work for kids, in our families, in our communities,' said Dr. Marya Strand the Chief Medical Officer at Cardinal Glennon's Children's Hospital.

If you're looking for an outdoor event close to home check out this list:

DATE: OCTOBER 14, 2021

TIME: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

LOCATION: Central Park

16365 Lydia Hill Drive. Chesterfield, MO

Click here for more information.





DATE: OCTOBER 15, 2021

TIME: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Gateway Little Smiles

90 Crestmoor Street. Collinsville, IL

Click here for more information.

TIME: 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Eureka Elementary School

5350 Rockwood Arbor Drive.

Click here for more information.

TIME: 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

LOCATION: The Heights Parking Lot

Richmond Heights, MO

Click here for more information.

TIME: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

LOCATION: Bogey Hills Baptist Church

1721 Treetop Drive. St Charles, MO

Click here for more information.

DATE: OCTOBER 16, 2021

TIME: 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

LOCATION: National Museum of Transportation

2933 Barrett Station Road.

Click here for more information.

TIME: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m

LOCATION: Xtreme Krav Maga & Fitness

639 Gravois Bluffs Blvd C. Fenton, MO

Click here for more information.



TIME: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Blooming Daisy Marketplace

5541 Chestnut Sreet. Cottleville, MO

Click here for more information.

DATE: OCTOBER 17, 2021

TIME: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

LOCATION: LifeBridge Partnership

11457 Olde Cabin Road. Suite 235, St. Louis, MO

Click here for more information.

TIME: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

LOCATION: AWRSC 2021 Trunk or Treat

3109 Godfrey Road. Godfrey, IL

Click here for more information.

DATE: OCTOBER 21, 2021

TIME: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Wisper Internet

9711 Fuesser Road. Mascoutah, IL

Click here for more information.

DATE: OCTOBER 22, 2021

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Taste of St. Jacob Trunk-or-Treat

N Douglas Street. St Jacob, IL

Click here for more information.





TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Monroe County YMCA - HTC Center

9514 Caring Way. Columbia, IL

Click here for more information.





DATE: OCTOBER 23, 2021

TIME: 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.

LOCATION: St Raphael the Archangel

6000 Jamieson Avenue. St. Louis, MO

Click here for more information.

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: North Pointe Aquatic Center

335 Holloway Road. Ballwin, MO

Click here for more information.





TIME: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

LOCATION: MOSAIC Elementary School

3701 Will Avenue. St. Louis, MO

TIME: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

TIME: 3 – 6 p.m.

LOCATION: McKendree Metro Rec Plex

205 Rec Plex Drive. O'Fallon, IL

Click here for more information.

TIME: 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Makers Market

2929 N Center Street. Maryville, IL

Click here for more information.

TIME: 6 – 8 p.m.

LOCATION: Antonia Baseball & Softball Association

6350 Kneff Road. imperial, MO

Click here for more information.





DATE: OCTOBER 24, 2021

TIME: 4 p.m.

LOCATION: Immanuel Lutheran Church

St. Charles, MO

Click here for more information.

TIME: 2 – 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Jeep or Treat Mini Scavenger Hunt/Trunk or Treat

Wood River, IL

Click here for more information.

TIME: 1 - 4 p.m.

LOCATION: First Adventures Academy

Top Notch Lane. Eureka, MO

Click here for more information.

TIME: 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Calvary Temple

3930 McClay Road. St Charles, MO

Click here for more information.

TIME: 4 – 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Faith Oakville

6101 Telegraph Road. St. Louis, MO

Click here for more information.





DATE: OCTOBER 27, 2021

TIME: 4 - 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Dean Team Automotive and Open Door Animal Sanctuary

Ballwin, MO

Click here for more information.

DATE: OCTOBER 28, 2021

TIME: 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

LOCATION: Keller Williams Southwest

10805 Sunset Office Drive. St. Louis, MO

Click here for more information.

DATE: OCTOBER 29, 2021

TIME: 6 – 9 p.m.

LOCATION: Jack O’ Lantern Trail and Trunk or Treat

15025 Faust Park. Chesterfield, MO

Click here for more information.

TIME: 6 – 8 p.m.

LOCATION: Edwardsville Masonic Lodge #99,

90 Kriege Farm Road. Glen Carbon, IL

Click here for more information.

TIME: 7 – 9 p.m.

The Crossings Church Collinsville, 2002 Mall St

TIME: 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.

LOCATION: MWJT Trunk or Treat

Cassens, 3333 IL-159. Glen Carbon, IL

Click here for more information.

TIME: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Living Word United Methodist Church

17315 Manchester Road. Wildwood, MO

Click here for more information.

DATE: OCTOBER 30, 2021

TIME: 4- 6 p.m.

Grace Union 3900 Union Rd

St. Louis, MO

TIME: 3:30– 5:30 p.m.

First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road. Ballwin, MO

TIME: 2 – 4 p.m.

LOCATION: St Vincent Community Center and Water Park

7335 St Charles Rock Road. St. Louis, MO



TIME: 4 - 8 p.m.

800 Guy Park Drive. Wildwood, MO





DATE: OCTOBER 31, 2021

TIME: 5 - 8 p.m.

LOCATION: Collinsville VFW

1234 Vandalia Street. Collinsville, IL

Click here for more information.

TIME: 12 – 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Truck or Treat at Marcus Arnold Cinema

1912 Richardson Road. Arnold, MO

Click here for more information.





TIME: 3 – 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Arise Church

639 Gravois Bluffs Blvd. Fenton, MO

Click here for more information.