The wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers player is asking media outlets to not show footage of the helicopter accident that took the life of her husband and daughter.

"We hope that videos of remembrance are done in a classy and tasteful manner that is respectful of all of our losses."

Just days ahead of the one-year anniversary of the deaths of NBA-superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant who tragically passed away in a helicopter accident on January 26, Kobe's wife Vanessa is asking the media to remember their memories in a respectful way.

"We ask that you do not air photos of the wreckage, helicopter in the air or accident scene," Vanessa wrote in a statement on Instagram. "We do NOT want to see it. Our year has been traumatic enough."

The helicopter accident claimed the lives of nine people who were traveling to a basketball game in Newbury Park, CA, including Vanessa's husband and daughter.

"I want to thank everyone that has handled their media coverage respectfully," Vanessa captioned her Instagram post. "To everyone else, please reconsider your 'news story' and look at your footage through the eyes of their children, parents, spouse, siblings, and family. Celebrate their lives, not the day they lost them."

Vanessa also spoke out about grief in an Instagram story earlier this week, writing that focusing on taking care of her daughters, Natalia (17), Bianka (4), and Capri (1), has helped her to overcome the "messed up cluster of emotions" she felt following Kobe and Gigi's deaths.