St. Louis teen needs your vote to stay on 'The Voice'

Joanna Serenko is one of the top 17 finalists on NBC’s “The Voice”. Voting is now open to keep her in the singing competition

ST. LOUIS — A talented St. Louis County teenager is bringing the bright lights of Hollywood to her home in Kirkwood — and she’s hoping her time in the spotlight can last even longer.

Joanna Serenko is one of the top 17 finalists on NBC’s “The Voice”. The 18-year-old made it through to the live performance round of the competition. But with the coronavirus pandemic putting non-essential travel and large events on hold, the show is adapting.

For the first time ever, the series was filmed from the homes of each participant — and coach — while Carson Daly hosted from the stage without an audience.

That included St. Louis County's own Serenko.

Monday night she performed “Rich Girl” by Hall & Oates. She belted out the classic song while standing in front of a wall decorated with guitars and next to a fireplace. Cutaway shots of the judges showed them all grooving in their home studios.

Kelly Clarkson said she loved the song selection and called Serenko “fabulous and fun.”

“I think that your voice is incredible. I think you just have this captivating spirit about you, too,” Clarkson said. “You did such a great job. Well done, Joanna.”

Daly said Serenko’s coach Blake Shelton was beaming after listening to her performance. Shelton commended her for not changing the groove of the song but still making it her own.

“Your voice is so different from anybody else’s. It literally became your song, and I heard it in a way I’ve never heard it before,” Shelton said. “You killed it, sis. Congratulations.”

Now, Serenko needs St. Louis’ help. You can vote to keep her in the music competition on “The Voice” app or online at nbc.com/the-voice. Voting is open until 6 a.m. Tuesday St. Louis time.

Tuesday night, the artist from each team with the most votes automatically will move on to the next round. Then, each coach gets to pick an additional contestant to move forward. After that, the performer with the next highest overall votes from each team will compete for the last spot in the top nine.