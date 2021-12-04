Warm Springs Ranch, breeding home of Budweiser Clydesdales, to reopen for tours

The ranch is expecting to expand capacity based on current safety guidelines with the expectation of reaching full capacity again by June

BOONVILLE, Mo. — The breeding home of the Budweiser Clydesdales is back open for business in mid-Missouri.

Anheuser-Busch is reopening Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville for guest tours starting on April 15. To begin, only 30% of full capacity will be allowed to visit.

There will be enhanced social distancing measures and safety guidelines to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

With limited capacity, the ranch is asking those interested in visiting to make reservations online. General tours and private VIP tours will be available Thursdays through Sundays from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“We’re excited to bring this one-of-a-kind experience back to guests,” said Mark Boese, herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch. “We are confident that we have the right guidelines in place to offer a unique, fun and safe experience for our guests.”

We can’t take it any longer—We’re OPEN!



Our first tours of the season starts on Thursday, 4/15. Reservations are required and spots are limited, so book today: https://t.co/bD3LxiDnl9 pic.twitter.com/WxomWQDx1G — Warm Springs Ranch (@WarmSpringRanch) April 9, 2021

The ranch is expecting to expand capacity based on current safety guidelines with the expectation of reaching full capacity again by June.

For more information on visiting Warm Springs Ranch, you can click here.