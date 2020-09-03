WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A Webster Groves couple will be on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday!

Ellen will surprise Kelley and Todd McNeely. Todd is a firefighter and paramedic in Webster Groves.

During his appearance, Todd will talk about the Webster Groves Firefighters Community Outreach and "how all the firefighters in his firehouse donate a portion of their paychecks toward the nonprofit to provide their community with fundraisers, scholarships, and donations," according to a press release from the show.

Seven of Todd's co-workers will surprise him in studio and others will appear on-screen via a live shot, the release said.

Kelley will also play the “Ellen’s Road to Riches” game, which will win her $25,000 for her family and $25,000 for the Webster Groves Fire Department, courtesy of Honey Nut Cheerios, according to the release.

Webster Groves firefighters appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

5 On Your Side featured the work the firefighters do in their community. Several firefighters dug out and poured a new sidewalk for a woman, who had a difficult time getting into her home with a wheelchair.

More entertainment news

Dolly Parton wants to be back on the cover of Playboy magazine

Muny season tickets go on sale Monday

Circus Flora flying high with new show, 'The Trial of the Century'