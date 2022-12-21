Wellness Wednesday: Patients praise technology after seamless robotic-assisted procedure

Dr. Chris Palmer with Signature Medical Group is replacing knees and hips with hip new technology. A robot is working alongside him, ready to help you heal.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS - As the medical field evolves, technology does, too. The two pair perfectly and grow beautifully together, similar to the natural bloom of a successful couple.

Carolyn and Larry Stephens are a perfect pair with youthful spirits.

Dana DiPiazza sat down with the couple to learn a bit about them and just how much a robot could positively impact their lives.

Carolyn suffered a severe knee injury at the beginning of 2022, and as the year comes to an end, so does her agonizing pain.

After being forced to put her passions on hold and many sleepless nights, she contacted Dr. Chris Palmer who specializes in orthopedic surgery.

Dr. Palmer’s assistant is one that doesn’t need to wear scrubs and helps with knee and hip replacements. That’s because his assistant is a robot.

The advanced technology can curate a custom roadmap for surgery plans after scanning a patient’s body. Without having to remove things that would typically obstruct a human’s view of the body, the machine makes for a less invasive surgeon.

Patients of Dr. Palmer’s have told Show Me St. Louis that they were up and walking within an hour or less post-op.

Once Dr. Palmer and the robot have finished the job, the attention and care remain consistent. Physical therapy allows for patients to exercise their new and improved knee or hip.

In Carolyn’s case, her new knee allowed for her to get back on the road with her husband and continue pursuing her passion.

She says it’s important to not shy away from new technology as it is a temporary unknown, but to embrace and utilize it.

Since her replacement with Dr. Palmer, Carolyn says she recommended the procedure to friends who were also pleased with the results.

Those with hip or knee pain can contact Dr. Palmer for a consultation at DrPalmerOrtho.com or by calling 314-849-0311.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.