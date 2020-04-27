You can now watch Saint Louis Zoo animals on a 24/7 livestream

You can watch polar bears, grizzly bears, gorillas, seals and sea lions via continuous rotating webcams

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo is adding more live webcams to exhibits, and people will now be able to watch the rotating feeds 24/7.

The zoo is currently closed to visitors, but its making sure to stay connected with the community through its online #BringTheStlZooToYou campaign.

The webcams will feature a polar bear, grizzly bears, gorillas, seals and sea lions on a 24-hour rotating Youtube livestream.

The streams will feature a different exhibit every day and will switch over each day at 9 a.m. Here's the full schedule:

Sunday: Gorillas at Jungle of the Apes

Monday: Kali the polar bear at McDonnell Polar Bear Point

Tuesday: Grizzly bears at Centene Grizzly Ridge

Wednesday: Gorillas at Jungle of the Apes

Thursday: California sea lions and harbor seals at Judy and Jerry Kent Family Sea Lion Sound

Friday: Kali the polar bear at McDonnell Polar Bear Point

Saturday: Grizzly bears at Centene Grizzly Ridge

The zoo's penguins and puffins can also be viewed daily from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Monday morning, Kali the polar bear could be seen swimming around his exhibit. To view the live stream, visit the zoo's Youtube page.

The new webcams are thanks to Mid America Chevy Dealers, the zoo said.

The zoo is sharing stories and photos regularly through its social media channels. All posts will be published on the zoo's official blog.