Ok GOT fans-- or those looking to start the series-- you only have to wait 67 more days until the final season of the show premieres on April 14.

We know, we know. That still seems like a pretty long way to go to find out who will end up on the Iron Throne.

And maybe you're feeling like the night before the final season premiere is dark and full of terrors.

RELATED: Last season of 'Game of Thrones' to premiere on April 14

But, with 67 total episodes so far, if you start to watch one episode each day on Wednesday, Feb. 6, you'll be watching the Season 7 finale on April 13, the day before the new season airs.

Talk about a great way to recap the epic series and refresh your memory. After all, winter is coming.

So, will you try it?

RELATED: Wedding with wolves draws national attention to Knoxville couple