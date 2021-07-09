Tickets go on sale July 15 at 10 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — Two popular country music names are playing in St. Louis this summer.

Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band and Sam Hunt will perform at Busch Stadium.

This will be the first and only live music stadium show in St. Louis this summer.

The one-night “Welcome Back STL” concert is on Aug. 13 and showtime is set for 7:30 p.m.



In March 2020, Zac Brown Band first announced the show in St. Louis would be postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Tickets go on sale on July 15 at 10 a.m.

